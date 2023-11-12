DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Re/Search Publications in conversation with

The Garrison
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
FilmToronto
VAL VALE & MARIAN WALLACE of Re/Search Publications in person in conversation with Kevin Hegge, indie filmmaker moderated by Charlie Huisken, indie book-seller VAL & MARIAN will present a doc video on punk, industrial, and cutting edge music & will have a...

Presented by Transmit Presents.
The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

