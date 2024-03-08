Top track

Sons of Liberty - Beef Jerky Boogie

Sons Of Liberty

229
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sons of Liberty

The band from Bristol have established themselves as one of the most popular live and recording bands on the current original hard rock scene. With a reputation built on a solid foundation of extensive live touring, blistering live perform...

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Sons of Liberty

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

