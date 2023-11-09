Top track

We Came To Play

Benefit for Gaza

The Midnight Hour
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Fernando
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Corpus presents: Support for Gaza

New York punk band named 'Show Me the Body' will be performing to raise funds for the 'Palestinian Youth Movement' and 'Within our Lifetime'.

  • Guaranteed entry tickets - $45.32
  • Limited presale tickets are available

-...

Presented by The Midnight Hour Récords.
Lineup

Show Me The Body

Venue

The Midnight Hour

1101 San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91340, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

