Diritti e welfare per chi lavora nella musica

Torneria Tortona
Wed, 22 Nov, 3:15 pm
TalkMilano
Nel 2020 abbiamo imparato che la zona rossa dei diritti, per chi lavora in ambito musicale, era preesistente rispetto alla pandemia.

Per lavorare in un settore che aspetta da quasi quarant'anni norme nuove, adeguate e strutturali, diventa indispensabile c...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open3:15 pm

