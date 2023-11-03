DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Venerdi 03 November 2023 from 23:30 till late
Opening Winter Season
Hàrmonia
w/
Joe Vanditti
(Ibiza Talents)
Gianni Palumbo
(Lapsus Music/Happy Techno)
Danilo Calderone
(Vibez432)
Kiare
(Vibez432)
• Info line: +39 348 2991567
This is an 18+ ev...
