Hàrmonia

Club 44
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
From €11.33
About

Venerdi 03 November 2023 from 23:30 till late

Opening Winter Season

Hàrmonia

w/

Joe Vanditti

(Ibiza Talents)

Gianni Palumbo

(Lapsus Music/Happy Techno)

Danilo Calderone

(Vibez432)

Kiare

(Vibez432)

• Info line: +39 348 2991567

This is an 18+ event

Presented by MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Lineup

Joe Vanditti

Venue

Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

