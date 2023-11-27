DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nonument Group Showcase + Sz. Berlin Live

IKLECTIK
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IKLECTIK and MoTA Museum present,

Nonument Group Showcase + Sz. Berlin Live

Monday 27 November 2023 | Doors: 7:30pm - Start: 8pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £8 adv / £12 otd / Students free (Registration required, student ID mandatory...

Presented by IKLECTIK.
Sz. Berlin

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

