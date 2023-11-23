DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday November 23 2023
Doors 19.00
Show 20.00
Closes 22.45
Signature Comedy Club
with
Jamali Maddix, Sam Campbell, Catherine Bohart, Tatty Macleod.
Comedy Night with special guests Jamali Maddix (The Last Leg, Taskmaster, Never Mind The Buzzcocks...
