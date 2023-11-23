DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Signature Brew Comedy Club

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£24.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Thursday November 23 2023

Doors 19.00

Show 20.00

Closes 22.45

Signature Comedy Club

with

Jamali Maddix, Sam Campbell, Catherine Bohart, Tatty Macleod.

Comedy Night with special guests Jamali Maddix (The Last Leg, Taskmaster, Never Mind The Buzzcocks...

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

2
Tatty Macleod, Catherine Bohart, Sam Campbell and 2 more

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.