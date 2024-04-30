Top track

Marilyn

Mount Kimbie - The Dumb Guitar Tour

La Cigale
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Marilyn
About

Super! présente Mount Kimbie en concert exceptionnel le 30 avril 2024 à La Cigale.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

mount kimbie

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

