DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The ladies of the seductive and alluring Siren Chicago bless the stage with a back to back all-star performace.
Maddy Frechette
Wolfie
Nesli the Chocolate
Harlem Nyte
Kat Savage
Karma
Slim Bambii
Mya
Nyomi
Sativa
Shevonn D
Keke da Scorpio
This...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.