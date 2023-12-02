Top track

Stuck in the Scene Presents: Amine K

Primary Night Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
About

Born with a heart for the beat, Amine K is Morocco’s ambassador for electronic music.

Amine’s self-prescribed job description is to put a smile on people’s faces by sharing his music, be that as a DJ or through his productions, happiness is at the core of...

Presented by Stuck in the Scene

Lineup

Amine K, Sravan

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

