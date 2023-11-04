Top track

Fly Anakin - Blain Pitch

Fly Anakin + Debby Friday + Saiming

The Prince Albert
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event is part of Mutations Festival.

This ticket will allow entry into this stage only and access to these three artists only.

FLY ANAKIN - 10:15pm to 11:00pm

DEBBY FRIDAY - 9:10pm to 9:50pm

SAIMING - 8:15pm to 8:45pm

Doors Open - 8:00pm

For ful...

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Saiming, DEBBY FRIDAY, Fly Anakin

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

