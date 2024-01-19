DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Five Day Forecast: Eaves Wilder, gglum, jasmine.4.t

The Lexington
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Line of Best Fit returns with the ninth edition of the Five Day Forecast, an annual festival showcasing the very best in new music.

Viji, Jess Williamson, HotWax, Eaves Wilder, Divorce, Borough Council and gglum are just a handful of names that make u...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Line Of Best Fit.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

jasmine.4.t, gglum, Eaves Wilder

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

