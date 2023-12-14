DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sad Club Records: Ellie Bleach, Kitty Fitz, Luce Rushton + Symbol Soup

Rough Trade East
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
London-based indie label Sad Club Records partners with Rough Trade East to present the ultimate Christmas party of 2023!

Showcasing the brilliant Ellie Bleach, Kitty Fitz, Luce Rushton and Symbol Soup, expect Christmas covers, costumes and karaoke. See y...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

