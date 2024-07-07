Top track

Movements - Daylily

Movements

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 7 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Movements as evidenced by the fact that band’s 2020 album Nothing Good Left to Give debuted at #3 on the Alternative chart and their streams have doubled since then with 200 million total streams in the U.S. alone. Howev...

Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Movements

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

