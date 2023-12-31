Top track

Bound 4 da Reload - Casualty

MYE: Back 2 Old School Rave

The Fox & Firkin
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Get ready to travel back in time as NYE at the Fox presents the "Back 2 Old School Rave". We're thrilled to announce a lineup of legendary DJs who will transport you to the golden era of electronic music. 

First up, the iconic duo Oxide & Neutrino will ta...

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

1
Oxide & Neutrino, RatPack, Aphrodite and 1 more

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

