Leather Lung / Vermindog / Severed Boy

Deep Cuts
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Leather Lung

VËRMÏNDÖG (FROM NY)

Severed Boy

at Deep Cuts

Doors 7PM, music 8PM

$10 ADV / $15 DAY OF

This is a 21+ event

Presented by DEEP CUTS

Leather Lung, Severed Boy

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

