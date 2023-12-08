DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lab #13 | Basement

Les Caves Saint Sabin
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pygments LAB: le laboratoire des artistes qui expérimentent en toute liberté !

Parce que Pygments ne ralentit jamais, on lance un nouveau Lab en parallèle du rendez-vous habituel : le Lab Basement !

Pygments Lab Basement, proposera des sets explorant les...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Pygments.

Lineup

Venue

Les Caves Saint Sabin

50 Rue St Sabin, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

