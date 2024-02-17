Top track

corto.alto - Hello

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

corto alto

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

corto.alto - Hello
Got a code?

About

Fast-emerging Scottish composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist corto.alto has been described as a traditional jazz head raised in the age of the internet. The moniker of Glasgow-based Liam Shortall, corto.alto brings a fresh perspective to a heady mix...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

corto.alto

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.