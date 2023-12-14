DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elzibrah & Friends

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cultivated from a Jamaican background and first inspired by Christina Aguilera's "Stripped" and Beyoncé's "Dangerously in Love," Elzibrah, a self-taught songwriter and singer from Mitcham, is on a mission to evoke emotions with her new music. Singing in a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

