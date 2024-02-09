DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
SuperCharged presents SOTA - State of the Art Tour Brighton
Friday 9th February 2024
11pm - 4am
Patterns
To put it simply he is the hottest name in drum and bass to emerge from 2023. After delivering a show stealing set at Boundary Festival 2023 we bri...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs