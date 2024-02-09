DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Foundations x SuperCharged: SOTA

Patterns
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SuperCharged presents SOTA - State of the Art Tour Brighton

Friday 9th February 2024

11pm - 4am

Patterns

To put it simply he is the hottest name in drum and bass to emerge from 2023. After delivering a show stealing set at Boundary Festival 2023 we bri...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Sota

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

