Chicago Metal Factory: Cobra Metal First Wednesday

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 6 Dec, 9:00 pm
Chicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rodney from theCMF spins your metal requests ’til closing

Kitchen open until 10pm

Weird Videos

Interesting People

no cover

21+

This is a 21+ event.
Cobra Lounge presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

