Top track

KLP - Body Close (Little Fritter Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Under Construction x Framework Afterparty ft. Little Fritter

Sound Nightclub
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$56.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KLP - Body Close (Little Fritter Remix)
Got a code?

About

For table reservations, please email reservations@soundnightclub.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by 1642 Las Palmas LLC dba Sound Nightclub.

Lineup

Little Fritter

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.