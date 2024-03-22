Top track

Ghetts

O2 Institute Birmingham
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
From £29.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Metropolis Music presents Ghetts

This is an 14+ event, under 16yrs need a guardian

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Ghetts

Venue

O2 Institute Birmingham

78 Digbeth, High St, Birmingham B5 6DY
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

