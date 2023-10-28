DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Night Of The Living Dead Halloween Party

Jewel Thief Nomad
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Halloween Party@ Jewel Thief Nomad - 10/28 - Night Of The Living Dead

Have an experience Saturday night at one of New York City's hottest lounges, Jewel Thief, right in the heart of Manhattan.

Enjoy NYC's top guest DJ spinning a mix of top 40, house, and Read more

Presented by Halloween Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Jewel Thief Nomad

30 West 30th Street, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.