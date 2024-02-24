Top track

Slight Variations

Fujiya & Miyagi + Olor

Dabadaba
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fujiya & Miyagi are a British group formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2000. The current line-up

consists of David Best (vocals and guitar), Stephen Lewis (synths and vocals), Ed Chivers

(drums), and Ben Adamo (bass). To date, they have released nine stu Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Fujiya & Miyagi

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

