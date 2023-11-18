Top track

Leatherette - The Ugliest

Leatherette

Covo Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€12.31

About

Dopo l’incendiario album di debutto “Fiesta”, pubblicato nel 2022, i Leatherette sono pronti a spiccare il volo verso una direzione tutta loro e a tornare in pista con un disco ancor più provocatorio e sofisticato del precedente, “Small Talk”, in uscita il Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Leatherette

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

