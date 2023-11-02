DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
50 FREE TICKETS AVAILABLE
OR SIGNUP FOR £5 ENTRY VIA RINSE FM WEBSITE & INSTAGRAM
This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.