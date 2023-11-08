DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giulio Maria Ferrari Nubivago 5tet @ Taste of Jazz

Cascina Merlata SpazioVivo Community Center
Wed, 8 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€0.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nel 2023 la band registra il suo primo EP di musica originale.

In continuo mutamento ed evoluzione la musica jazz come le

nuvole, assume nuove forme e prospettive, Nubivago viaggia tra

queste forme inseguendo nuove idee e linfa creativa, per poi

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cascina Merlata SpazioVivo Community Center

Via Pier Paolo Pasolini 3, 20151 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:30 pm

