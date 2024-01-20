Top track

KC Lights & Låpsley - Better Times

KC Lights

SPYBAR
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Growing up on the tiny isle of Bute off the coast of Scotland, KC Lights found solace and cultural connection through house music, and quickly immersed himself in the community on the mainland. Now, he creates euphoric house and upbeat techno, counting Fat...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

KC Lights

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

