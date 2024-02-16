DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BRAINIAC Records: Samurai Breaks + Toby Ross

Kable Club
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£7
BRAINIAC Records brings Samurai Breaks, Toby Ross, Dawn Raid & Brainiac Residents to Manchester. Bringing a huge night of hardcore Jungle, Drum & Bass, Breaks & Dubstep - all night long. Expect a pumping dance floor from 23:00-04:00.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by WORLDLIVE & BRAINIAC Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toby Ross, Samurai Breaks

Venue

Kable Club

11-13 New Wakefield St, Manchester M1 5NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

