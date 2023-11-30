DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LE NOEL SOLIDAIRE DU MAKEDA

Le Makeda
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyMarseille
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cette année plus que jamais, le Makeda se mobilise et célèbre la solidarité, en partenariat avec l'association marseillaise 1 Déchet Par Jour, en s'engageant en faveur de l'association locale de ressourcerie parentale, la Tribu MEINADO !

Le 30 novembre, n...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Lineup

BIENSÜRE

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

