RECESS

Boxpark Croydon
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We did NYE at Croydon last year so this time we're chilling and saving our energy for New Years Day. South London, it's been a while!

Doors open at 4pm and close at 6pm. Event ends at 11pm.

Cloakroom is limited, the queues for this will be long too.

This is a 18+ event
Presented by RECESS.

Venue

Boxpark Croydon

99 George St, London CR0 1LD, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

