DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

King Raam, ATUSA (Madgal)

The Great Hall
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$62.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

King Raam is an Iranian/Canadian artist who started his musical career in the undergrounds of Tehran. With a great deal of international press behind his band, including features in the New York Times, MTV, Billboard, NPR, CNN, VICE, NME and Vanity Fair, R...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

King Raam

Venue

The Great Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.