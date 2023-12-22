DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔 𝗗𝗘𝗘𝗣 𝗣𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗔 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬 - 𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗘 𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗟 𝗩𝗼𝗹.𝗜𝗜 ✺
Carissimi Deepearari, è per il bene della comunità veronese che𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗶 𝟮𝟮 𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯, The Factory in collaborazione con Verona Deep Pearà...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.