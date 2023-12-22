Top track

Verona Deep Pearà "El Feston de Nadal" Vol.II

The Factory
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartySan Martino Buon Albergo
Selling fast
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔 𝗗𝗘𝗘𝗣 𝗣𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗔 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬 - 𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗘 𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗟 𝗩𝗼𝗹.𝗜𝗜 ✺

Carissimi Deepearari, è per il bene della comunità veronese che𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗶 𝟮𝟮 𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯, The Factory in collaborazione con Verona Deep Pearà...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

