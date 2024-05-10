Top track

Rebirth Brass Band

The Miracle Theater, Inglewood
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
From $38.65

About

For almost 4 decades, the Grammy winning Rebirth Brass Band has been "stunning" fans with a fiery live show and a rich musical catalog.

Their trademark sound pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while weaving a tapestry that combines elemen...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Miracle Inglewood.
Lineup

Rebirth Brass Band

Venue

The Miracle Theater, Inglewood

226 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

