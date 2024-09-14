DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No 2 'Resurrection'

Bold Tendencies
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We close the season with Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’, presented by the Philharmonia Orchestra and Philharmonia Chorus, led by brilliant young Greek conductor Nefeli Chadouli in her first ever UK appearance. Mahler’s monumental work for orch...

All ages.
Presented by Bold Tendencies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Philharmonia Orchestra

Venue

Bold Tendencies

7th-10th Floors Multi-Storey Car Park, 95a Rye Lane, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

