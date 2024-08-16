Top track

TOOL SHED

The Underworld
Fri, 16 Aug, 6:00 pm
£26.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A TRIBUTE TO TOOL

The musicianship, experimentation and intensity of Tool’s music has garnered the band a legendary status over the past 30+ years. From the primal energy of Opiate & Undertow to the mind-bending progressive passages of Fear Inoculum, Tool...

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tool Shed

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
