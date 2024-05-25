Top track

Dark Black Makeup

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Radfest Volume 2 Radkey, Pink Fuzz, Emmaline Twist, The Utilitarians, Hammerhedd

Lemonad(e) Park
Sat, 25 May, 5:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dark Black Makeup
Got a code?

About

Growing up in small-town Saint Joseph, Mo., brothers Dee, Isaiah, and Solomon Radke enrolled in rock 'n' roll high school as their ticket out of Nowheresville. The brothers played their first show opening for Fishbone in 2011 and haven't looked back since....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Radkey, Pink Fuzz, Emmaline Twist and 1 more

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.