DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Mingus Big Band celebrates the music of composer/bassist Charles Mingus who celebrated his Centennial year in 2022. Founded under the artistic direction of Sue Mingus in 1991 to build off the Mingus Dynasty septet that she formed after Mingus’ death in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.