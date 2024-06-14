DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voglio tornare negli anni 90

Arenile Di Bagnoli
Fri, 14 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyPozzuoli
€17.50
About

Torna il format anni ‘90 più amato d’Italia

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Ufficio K.

Lineup

Venue

Arenile Di Bagnoli

Via Coroglio, 14/B, 80124 Napoli NA, Italy

Doors open6:30 pm

