Kassi Valazza with special guest Samantha Henson

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 4 Jun, 9:00 pm
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kassi Valazza with special guest Samantha Henson live at Eddie's Attic!

Kassi Valazza

There is a cult-like fascination growing around Kassi Valazza following the self-release of her 2019 debut album Dear Dead Days and her surprise 2022 EP Highway Sounds....

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Kassi Valazza

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

