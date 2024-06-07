DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FutureNow - Yuval Pick

La Maison des Métallos
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
PlaybackParis
From €16.51
About

danse / tout public à partir de 10 ans / assis placement libre en salle noire / durée 50 min / pas de retardataires en salle

Que reste-t-il de l'enfant créatif que nous étions ?

Yuval Pick a décidé d’adopter un geste quasi cinématographique de découpe et...

Tout public
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:45 pm

