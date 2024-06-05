Top track

The High Curbs / Sunday Cruise / Fundamental Kink

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 5 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The High Curbs

The High Curbs are a staple of the Southern California music scene. The band

was formed by Ed Moreno and Aaron Korbe in 2013 as young teens in the

suburban landscape known as the Inland Empire. They were joined by Alberto

Alvarenga when the band began t Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

The High Curbs
w/ special guests Sunday Cruise and The Fundamental Kink

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Sunday Cruise, The High Curbs

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

