Clinic ft. Anyasa (Anjunadeep)

Jungle Hollywood
Wed, 22 May, 10:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clinic welcomes Anyasa (Anjunadeep) on Wednesday, May 22nd.

FREE Entry with RSVP (10-11 PM). Limited Availability.

Drink Specials & Outdoor Vendor Market.

For VIP table reservations/inquiries, email info@underratedpresents.com.

All Sales Final.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Underrated Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anyasa

Venue

Jungle Hollywood

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

