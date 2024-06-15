Top track

Modeselektor - Shipwreck

MODESELEKTOR dj set | Spring Attitude Waves

Forte Antenne
Sat, 15 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
About

Modeselektor per Spring Attitude Waves | Sabato 15 giugno 2024

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Esperanza (Spring Attitude).

Lineup

Modeselektor

Venue

Forte Antenne

Via Del Forte Antenne 12, 00197 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

