Spring Attitude Festival 2024 | FullPass

Studi di Cinecittà
13 Sept - 15 Sept
GigsRoma
From €89

About

La 13° edizione di Spring Attitude Festival si terrà venerdì 13 e sabato 14 settembre negli Studi di Cinecittà.

Il biglietto REGULAR FULL PASS consente l'accesso ai 2 giorni del Festival

Il biglietto VIP FULL PASS consente l'accesso ai 2 giorni del Festi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traccerare.

Lineup

18
Acid Arab, bar italia, Barry Can't Swim and 18 more

Venue

Studi di Cinecittà

Via Tuscolana 1055, 00173 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

