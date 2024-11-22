DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lack of Afro + support from Crowd Company

Bush Hall
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LACK OF AFRO + support from CROWD COMPANY

Surfacing from a 2-year hiatus, Adam Gibbons aka Lack of Afro, returned in 2023 to reclaim his crown as the king of modern funk and soul. His album Square One saw him in triumphant & defiant mood, with lead single...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lack of Afro, Crowd Company

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.