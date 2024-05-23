DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mohammad Syfkhan + Goblin Band

St Pancras Old Church
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Upset The rhythm presents...

Mohammad Syfkhan is an Irish based Kurdish/Syrian singer and Bouzouki player. Mohammad’s own brand of ecstatic music takes elements from Middle Eastern and North African music to create an atmosphere of joy, love and happiness...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Goblin Band

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.