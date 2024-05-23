DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Paper Dress Live presents..
DIE TWICE
Hailing from Exeter, alt.rock four-piece Die Twice have already amassed a dedicated following in their hometown for their explosive live shows, selling out the 500 capacity Exeter Phoenix just one year after their fi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs