DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Festival de Marne : MC ★ Solaar + Billet d'Humeur

Pavillon Baltard
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNogent Sur Marne
From €17.45

About

MC ★ SOLAAR

Pionnier du rap français dans les années 90, reconnu pour sa poésie lyrique et son flow distinctif, MC ★ SOLAAR continue de s’affirmer comme l’une des plus belles plumes de la scène francophone. Il a conquis le monde avec ses paroles profondes...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pavillon Baltard

12 Av. Victor Hugo, 94130 Nogent-sur-Marne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

